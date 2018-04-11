As women around the world amplify their crusade for respect and equal rights, Juicy J decided to empower them in another way with his latest song and music video, “Working For It.” On the single, the Gas Face rapper commends women everywhere who stick to their difficult, solo grind so they can rack up their own cash without a man.

In the newly released Dustin Stanek-directed music video, Juicy puts the alpha female on a pedestal, encourages ladies to flaunt their money like a boss and joins in on the action, letting his own cash fall all over an assortment of clapping derrieres.

At the top of 2018, the Three 6 Mafia veteran dropped off his SHUTDAFUKUP mixtape, featuring Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, Mike WiLL Made It and more. Watch the Juice come through and put on for all the hardworking, independent ladies everywhere in the “Working For It” music video below.