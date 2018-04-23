Masika Kalysha of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood took to Twitter Saturday night to offer her thoughts on higher education. (April 21) The reality star made a comment about female college graduates, denouncing any feelings of pride they may have if their degrees aren’t being put to use.

“Stop bragging about your college degree that you’re not using,” she tweeted.

Kalysha’s then took to IG to expand on her original point, which The Shade Room then reposted onto their Instagram account. The post received some flack from followers and one person who commented suggested the reality star was throwing a subtle sub at Juju, Cam’ron’s ex-girlfriend. Juju is the only member of the Love & Hip Hop clan with two degrees. She just recently earned her master’s degree in December.

“Ladies” (I use that word very lightly) stop bragging about your college degree that you’re not using. Being dumb enough to waste mommy & daddy’s money to sit through 4 years or more of college just to (try to) do what my college drop out ass is doing… is NOT brag worthy. Idiot — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) April 22, 2018

Juju quickly intercepted making sure fans knew that Kalysha couldn’t have referencing her. She assured the fan that despite her degrees, she’s “not the one.”

“To shade me .. you have to @ me … I don’t do subs, you know that.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh6WgBClVXT/?taken-by=theshaderoom

Masika is known for having an ongoing beef with Alexis Skyy, another one of Fetty Waps past girlfriends, but if she has any issue with Juju, she has to at her or dap her.