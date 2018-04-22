Kanye West recently re-emerged on Twitter with a flurry of revelations about his latest creative material. So far, we’ve learned he has a new 7-song album coming June 1, and another joint album with Kid Cudi, titled Kids See Ghosts, arriving June 8.

On Saturday (April 21), Ye shared some anime-style images that appear to be connected to his upcoming collaboration with Kid Cudi. Captioned “Murakami vibes,” the images depict anime illustrations of West and Cudi alongside the title in Japanese script, citing Japanese artist Takashi Murakami (who designed the art for West’s 2007 album, Graduation) as potential inspiration.

Like a lot of West’s other recent tweets, the images appear to be rough drafts of a more polished cover to come, though everything about this new release still seems far from set in stone.

Check out a few of the images below.