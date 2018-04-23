Kanye West’s Twitter timeline has become ground zero for all of G.O.O.D Music’s juicy updates, but rap enthusiasts’ jaws dropped to the floor after reading his latest bombshell tweet. After announcing release dates for his next solo LP, his joint project with Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor’s albums, Ye took to Twitter last night (Apr. 22) to confirm that he’s “hand producing” all of the albums he mentioned, including Nas’ eleventh studio album.

“I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about,” Ye tweeted. “Been chopping samples from the Sunken Place. Pusha May 25. My album June 1st. Me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah…. Nas June 15th.”

I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

It’s been six years since Nasir dropped his tenth studio LP Life Is Good, and the industry has been impatiently waiting for his follow-up ever since. Back in March of 2016, Kanye West tweeted that he promised Barack Obama that he would “do beats on Nas’ next album.” Then, a few months later in July, the Mass Appeal rapper got us hype for his eleventh solo LP when he confirmed it was done on DJ Khaled’s Major Key single “Nas Album Done.” Now, two years later, Nas’ album is ready to heat up the summer upon its release in June.

Although this is glorious news to hip-hop fans everywhere, Nas has yet to confirm the major revelation on his own social media. We’ll be sure to update you when he does. For now, let’s hope and pray that Kanye isn’t plucking at our heart strings by pulling another SWISH stunt.