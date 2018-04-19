Summer 2018 is really about to be a time. Thanks to new music announcements from Drake, J. Cole, tentatively Nicki Minaj and possibly Rihanna, the soundtrack to the season is really expected to be stacked.

However, we’re about to add one more musician to the lineup of highly-anticipated albums.

Kanye West made a reemergence on Twitter earlier this week, and today (Apr. 19), Yeezy announced not one, but TWO albums on the social media site. One, believed to be a solo album, will drop Jun. 1. This will be Yeezus’s eighth solo album. The second will drop Jun. 8, and will be with his collaborator Kid Cudi. The name of their group and album is Kids See Ghost.

According to the musician’s tweets, the solo album will be minimalistic, and features just seven songs. This is pretty scaled back compared to his other efforts. Reports said that the Life Of Pablo musician was spotted at a studio with Rick Rubin earlier this year in Wyoming working on new material.

We’re looking forward to new music from the (at one point) reclusive superstar. What are you hoping to hear? Sound off in the comments.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018