Kanye West is slowly building up the anticipation for his rumored 8th solo album. During the past few months, Yeezy has been spotted with everyone from Migos to Nas in the studio.

Most recently, ‘Ye and Rick Rubin were photographed near Yeezy’s office on Easter Sunday (Apr 1). Although, the nature of their rendezvous is unknown, the legendary Def Jam co-founder has been a musical mentor of sorts to Kanye every since they connected for Yeezus. Rubin also served as executive producer on hisThe Life of Pablo album in 2016.

“We ended up working probably 15 days, 16 days, long hours, no days off, 15 hours a day. I was panicked the whole time,” Rubin said after recording with Kanye for Yeezus.

According to sources, the G.O.O.D. Music founder recently parted with his longtime manager Izzy Zivkovic.