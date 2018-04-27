Kanye West has caused an uproar due to his outbursts on Twitter this past week. His comments about Former President Barack Obama in particular, enraged many fans. The rapper tweeted that Obama failed to help Chicago during his eight terms in office. Many criticized West on his lack of effort in saving his hometown, but now it seems like the artist is ready to take action into his own hands. According to a new report, Ye is gearing up to launch Donda Social – an organization designed to aid in bettering Chicago residents and neighborhoods in need.

Donda Social was reportedly created years ago, but it gained a lot of momentum in the last week or so, TMZ reports. The organization will reportedly focus on helping neighborhoods that are facing severe issues in regards to housing, education, gun violence, and contaminated drinking water.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye’s longtime friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef confirmed the reports to TMZ, saying that Kanye has joined forces with a number of A-list celebs from the Chi to aid in the project. Chance the Rapper, Common, Vic Mensa, and Don C will all reportedly be involved. The objective is for each member of the group to physically visit struggling neighborhoods, listen to the residents, and brainstorm practical solutions to rebuild. They will also reportedly provide money to fund the neighborhoods.

In addition to his comments about Obama, West also made some appalling statements about Donald Trump. The rapper suggested that he adored the current president and was seen sporting a MAGA hat in California. Following his Twitter rant, many celebs took to social media to bash or defend the artist. Chance the Rapper, in particular, fell victim to criticism after he stuck by Yeezy’s side.

But the show must go on. It’s unclear when Donda Social will officially launch. Stay tuned for more updates.