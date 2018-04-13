Kanye West’s position as a creator in music, fashion and an array of other lanes has made him very particular on his visions. So much so that the news of Virgil Abloh’s history-making new role at Louis Vuitton rubbed him the wrong way.

While interviewing interior designer Axel Vervoordt for Pret-a-Reporter Friday (Apr. 13) the entertainer shared how the news was a burden to him–due to how Abloh was described by the media. “[Abloh and I] have been fighting to make apparel at a certain price that still has the same credibility and desirability as something at a higher price,” he said about their working relationship. “But when they say he was my creative director, that’s incorrect. He was a creative collaborator.”

Several outlets, including us, called Abloh his creative director due to his work on the Kanye/Jay-Z album, Watch The Throne and a number of other projects and ventures he’s had with the artist. The news of Abloh’s new position last month made him the first African-American to hold the position of artistic director for the luxury brand.

Kanye went on to explain how his fashion journey has a bigger purpose. “This is very spiritual, what you’re saying. At Adidas, I have Yeezy, but it’s a namesake brand. It’s my nickname,” he said. “We do these sneakers that sell out and we get, “Oh, this is the number one brand on Women’s Wear Daily.” And I don’t wish to be number one anymore, I wish to be water. I wish to be closer to UNICEF or something where I can take the information that I have and help as many people as possible, not to just shove it into a brand.”

He also dives deep into Vervoordt’s work while sharing plans to pen a philosophy book titled, Break the Simulation. “I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” he explains. Free thinkers like Elon Musk have proposed that we are all living in a computer simulation. “It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people],” West added. “People dwell too much in the memories. People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history.”

He also goes further into his visions about the digital age, specifically Instagram’s role in shifting the consciousness of users. “But fashion says, “It’s a dream that they’re selling.” Now with Instagram and who you are on the internet versus who you really are; who you are when you’re awake versus who you can be when you go to sleep and you really “dream,” he said. ” I had this Martin Luther King — he says, “I had a dream,” and I say “No more dreams.” These are ideas that could be put into action. Sometimes to say something is a dream is almost to say that it isn’t possible, or to say that you’re trying but — It’s like the word try. Sometimes the word try for me it sounds like fail also.”

Read the rest of the interview here.

READ: Virgil Abloh, Off-White Founder, Named Louis Vuitton’s First Black Artistic Director