Pianist Robert Glasper first released his ArtScience album in 2016 as a Contemporary R&B/Funk project with 12 jazzy records. Two years later, Glasper’s project has evolved into a dope hip-hop inspired project thanks to revered producer KAYTRANADA. Recently, the Haitian-Canadian beatmaker, who has a knack for remixing classics, teamed up with the Robert Glasper Experiment to rework a handful of his favorite songs for The ArtScience Remixes.

It goes without saying that KAYTRANADA adds his genius touch to eight out of 12 songs off ArtScience. The album opens with the 99.9% artist and Glasper discussing their excitement for the project as they smoke on something strong enough to make them cough once or twice. That’s when Don Cheadle calls Glasper’s phone to try and get on the album. Kay stirs the pot even more by adding a few of his famous friends into the mix like Talib Kweli, Alex Isley, and Iman Omari.

The physical copy of The ArtScience Remixes will be released as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive on April 21. However, if you’re really that impatient to hear all these great vibes, then you can stream their collaborative project below.