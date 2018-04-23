Out of all the “fake news” Donald Trump’s political counselor Kellyanne Conway has spewed in the past year and some change, we’ve gotta say, this is one of the most eyebrow-raising.

After being spotted by TMZ’s cameras in Washington D.C., the gossip site asked Conway about if there’s a double standard with First Lady Melania Trump scarcely being featured on magazine covers. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was the cover star for many a mag during her husband Barack’s tenure as POTUS.

However, Conway is taking it all in stride, due in part to Mrs. Trump’s superiority as a First Lady.

“Melania Trump is such a superior and excellent First Lady, this country’s so lucky to have her,” she said with a smile. “As its First Lady…you saw her in the East Wing recently asking about the opioid crisis…she’s doing such a wonderful job.”

“…She’s a philanthropist, she’s a wonderful role model for women and girls, and really anyone everywhere,” she continued. “I don’t think she needs to be on the cover of a magazine for everybody to see how wonderful her work is.”

TMZ said that during her eight years serving as First Lady, Michelle Obama covered several magazines. She also contributed to several causes and was vocal about raising awareness about education and childhood obesity.

According to an article in Vogue, Mrs. Trump is still working on a cause to champion. There’s been an emphasis on First Ladies supporting different causes for several decades.