Kendall Jenner caused a lot of controversy after she released a series of awful band t-shirts with images of her face superimposed on images of iconic artists like Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.. Photographer Al Pereira originally filed a lawsuit against Jenner over using his work without permission. But now it looks like the model hitting back with a countersuit of her own.

Pereira has reportedly filed more than 450 copyright infringement lawsuits within the past three years. Jenner is reportedly suing Pereira for $22,000 to cover her legal costs for what she is calling a “frivolous” lawsuit, TMZ reports. Her attorneys claims Pereira is trying to benefit from her lucrative business.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been sued regarding the t-shirts. Photographer Michael Miller filed a suit against Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner in 2017 after they used some of his photos of Tupac in their Kendall + Kylie collection. The Jenners called the lawsuit “baseless” and insisted that they acquired the photos legally via a legitimate photo company. The line was subsequently pulled, and the sisters released a statement apologizing for the error in judgment.

“When deciding to work with one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage tees, it was not the brand’s intent to offend anyone,” they wrote. “These designs were randomly selected and not well thought out. The brand would like to apologize, especially to the artists that have been featured in the series. We did not mean to disrespect these icons and understand that we missed the mark completely. The designs have been removed. We sincerely apologize to the artists, their families and estates and anyone who may have been offended.”