Hot 97 is bringing together the game’s biggest heavy hitters for this year’s Summer Jam concert.

The outlet announced Monday (Apr. 16) Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar has been tapped to headline the show. Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz & Friends, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Remy Ma, Rich The Kid, Megan Ryte & Friends, A Boogie and Hood Celebrityy will join Lamar on the Stadium Stage. Famous Dex, Jay Critch, Don Q and Snoopy Dinero will grace the Festival Stage.

Summer Jam 2018 is all about “94 ‘Til Infinity.” Asst. Program Director and morning show host Ebro Darden said the concert will be consistent with its past success. “Our team got together and felt the theme, ‘94 to Infinity,’ captured where Summer Jam is today launching into the 25th year,” he said.

“We wanna make sure the culture knows we plan to keep it cracking for the Tri-State & HipHop. Summer Jam has established itself as a mainstay in an artist’s evolution since the beginning, and we will keep working with artists and fans to keep the same energy. Summer Jam has been epic since the days when the music wasn’t considered one of the most consumed genres like it is today. We’ve worked hard to put Hip-Hop and Summer Jam on the map and this year will be no different.”

Summer Jam 2018 will return to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 10. Pre-sale tickets only awarded to American Express cardholders begins April 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 20th at 10 a.m.