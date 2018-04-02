Kenya Moore was in for a surprise on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night (April 1) when her digital nemesis Michael Rapaport sat next to her on stage. Even though the two played nice, Moore couldn’t resist throwing shade.

Cohen opened the floor for both to get anything off their chest after reminding the audience of the 2016 tweet that started the feud to which Moore simply responded, “Peasants can’t summon queens.”

Rapaport said he only thinks of her as a villain because of what he sees on the show. The two go back and forth, Moore taking shots at his employment status and Rapaport pointing out her ashy feet.

“I didn’t want to say it on live TV, but Kenya’s feet are ashy as f**k,” Rapaport said, responding to a caller. “Them sh*ts are ashy. I didn’t want to say it on live TV because I’m a gentleman, but pan down to them sh*ts, you could cut glass with them sh*ts.”

Rapaport, who watches the show religiously, called Moore crazy for bullying fellow cast mate Porsha Williams. Moore responded calling the actor-comedian pathetic and pleaded for him to get a job.

Krazy @KenyaMoore was bullying @Porsha4real went she got the wig snatched,she should have no regrets about that wig snatch #RHOA @Andy — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 4, 2016

@MichaelRapaport u are pathetic & ignorant 4promoting violence on any level. Please get a job 2 keep ur cable 2 watch me every week #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 4, 2016

In the end it was all love. Moore in what appears to be an Instagram Live of herself in her dressing room, she says she has nothing against Rapaport.

“I had fun. I don’t have anything against Michael, honestly,” she said. “He’s a superfan. He’s very opinionated.”

Check out the videos below.