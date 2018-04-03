For Kevin Hart, class is back in session with the release of the trailer for his upcoming film, Night School starring fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish. The movie is produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip).

Inside the insanely hilarious trailer, Hart enrolls in evening GED classes in hopes of getting his high school diploma in efforts to get a better corporate job. Amid the struggle, his teacher is none other than Haddish, who’s taking on the gig to alleviate her own financial crisis.

With only one trailer out, you can already tell this is going to be an explosive bout of fun. Yet there’s deeper significance to Haddish and Hart’s budding screen presence—they both had each other’s back when the rest of the world didn’t know who they were as they were trying to come up in Hollywood.

Hart shared a touching Instagram post promoting the new trailer, where he shared helping Haddish out when she was homeless, living in her car on the streets of Los Angeles.

“Listen to how crazy life works….8 to 9 years ago @tiffanyhaddish was homeless & living out of her car,” he began captioning the post.“I had no idea until I saw a s**tload of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA. I asked her what was going on and she down played the situation….I reached in my pocket and gave her all the money I had which was $300 at the time. She held onto that moment…That moment gave her a bed & shower for a couple of nights…This woman never let her life situation beat her.”

She stayed true to her dreams and bust her a** to get where she is today and now she’s my damn CO-STAR in my new movie “NIGHT SCHOOL”….GOD IS TRULY AMAZING,” he continued.

Night School premieres in theaters nationwide on September 28.