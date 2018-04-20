This week was filled with new music alerts. Khalid reportedly joined the music train with a new titled “OTW (On The Way)” on Apr 20. The El Paso singer tapped Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack.

The 4-minute track is soothing with a trap-infused R&B beat that probably serves as a great background for cruising down the highway. The single transitions rather nicely from Khalid raspy vocals to Ty and 6lack as they sing about meeting up with a love interest.

Ty Dolla and 6lack also add a certain element of allure and sex appeal. “Put you in Provocateur Girl, I made you need it more You said you left your ex, that dude was always gassy / You said before me, you ain’t never been this happy / You took an L with him and winning ever since (ever since) / You hit my phone, I’m on my way, I got some plans,” Ty sings.

The new single comes more than a year after Khalid released his platinum-selling debut album American Teen, which featured the hit single “Location.” It also arrives a few weeks ahead of his North American Roxy Tour, which kicks of in Portland, Oregon. Ty Dolla $ign just recently wrapped up his Don’t Judge Me Tour in support of his Beach House 3 album, and will soon embark on another voyage alongside G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, YBN Nahmir, Murda Beatz, and P-Lo on the Endless Summer Tour. 6lack is also prepping to hit the road with Chris Brown on the Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour.

Listen to “OTW” above.