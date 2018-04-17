Khalid To Release Single With Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK On Friday

It’s been a year since Khalid released his Grammy-nominated debut album American Teen and the artist plans to keep releasing the good vibes this spring with his new single, “OTW.”

The singer shared the news with Billboard’s Kevan Kenney and Jason Lipshutz during the nominations announcement for the Billboard Music Awards. The single will also feature Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK. Expected to reach our ears this Friday (Apr. 20), we’re sure it’s worth the wait.

Back in March, Khalid previewed the single to fans on Twitter. Carrying his signature melodies, “OTW” will more than likely capture hearts like his breakout single “Location” did in 2017. “These are moments I’ve dreamt since I was a kid,” he recently told Rolling Stone of his success. Prior to his collaborations with Logic and Kendrick Lamar, he gained huge cosigns from legends like Elton John and Alicia Keys. “I’m living them out, step by step, and it’s going at such a rate that I can barely keep up with it.”

Khalid is nominated for five Billboard Music Awards including Top New Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Album. The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC, broadcasting live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nomination here.