Khloe Kardashian is using her sister expertise to produce Twisted Sisters, a six-episode true-crime series on Investigation Discovery about homicidal sisters. The killer series is set to premiere in 2019. Through interviews with family members, friends, investigators and law enforcement officers, Twisted Sisters will explore the gory crimes committed by sisters, some carried out against each other, Deadline reports. Kardashian said she’s obsessed with anything true-crime and she understands the fraternal bond between siblings, making her the perfect choice to produce the new series.

“I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters,” Kardashian said. “As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery. “ID is known for telling revealing stories about real people. With one of the most renowned experts on ‘sisters’ now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”

This comes days after she announced she and her boyfriend Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson are expecting a daughter any day now.

