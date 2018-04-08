Killer Mike merited the ire of the Internet, or at the very least an eye roll from many after he sat with an NRA host to discuss his beliefs on gun control, and the marches around the nation in the wake of the Parkland Shooting massacre. Since then, Black Twitter has had its eyebrow raised as it pertains to Killer Mike.

Saturday (April 7) MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid took to Instagram to show some love to her glam team who helped get her ready for a photoshoot.

“And not to be outdone… @glamluxxe and Cynthia, who rocked the H&M for our Elgin Baylor shoot! #AMJoy#GlamSquad,” the AM Joy host captioned.

Killer Mike saw the caption which used the acronyms H&M and attempted to point out Reid’s hypocrisy.

“So me doing an interview about black gun ownership with the NRA is “bad,” but you promoting a company that tagged a black child a monkey is “good,” “cool, ” and “acceptable”. Ok check . Smh n***as……..‍♂️”

What Mike, 42, didn’t know is that along with H&M being the name of the international retailer, it’s also an abbreviation commonly used within the beauty industry.

“H&M” stands for “hair and makeup,” Mike. The two women beside me in this pic did my hair (H) and makeup (M) for a shoot. The blouse I’m wearing is by @norisolferrari and I doubt you can buy it at the retail chain you’re thinking of. (I got it from the designer via a stylist.) And here I was thinking you were an intellectual, and not just the guy who hangs out in the sunken place talking guns with the NRA’s “official black guy” who literally changed his last name to “black.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to see that Reid responded to Mike’s accusations and rake him over the coals.

Me after Joy Ann Reid gathered Killer Mike in her instagram comments pic.twitter.com/DlgSqXqr6H — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 8, 2018

Killer Mike is like an L-seeking missile — #TinyArchiblerd (@thewayoftheid) April 8, 2018

I vote that whenever somebody is loud and wrong, we officially refer to it as going full Killer Mike. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) April 8, 2018