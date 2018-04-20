Kanye West added to the conversation of new music yesterday (Apr. 19) after announcing that he will drop not one, but two new albums in June. One, dropping Jun. 1, will be a seven-track solo album, and the other, dropping Jun. 8, is a collaboration project with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghost, which is also the name of their recording duo.

Yeezy’s wife Kim Kardashian has likely heard all the new material slated to drop in a few weeks. She joined in on the chatter by tweeting about her man and his label mates’ upcoming music.

“Kanye & Cudi album might actually be my favorite,” she wrote on Twitter, with accompanying fire and heart-eye emojis. Kid Cudi responded to Kim’s tweet with a crying emoji and praise hands.

Kardashian also tweeted her approval of G.O.O.D Music signee Teyana Taylor’s upcoming project, which was executive produced by West. ‘Ye alerted fans that the “Fade” performer’s album will arrive Jun. 22, and Pusha T’s album will drop May 25.

Listening to @TEYANATAYLOR ‘s new album OMGGGGG it’s SO good!” she wrote. She explained that she was at a party for her sister Kourtney’s birthday, and it ended up turning into a G.O.O.D Music listening party. Taylor responded by thanking the socialite.

Looks like it’s about to be a G.O.O.D summer indeed.

