During the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion things between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and the rest of the cast got pretty heated when the mother of six alleged that racism isn’t real, and has only been magnified by social media.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is bullsh*t. Everyone of those motherf**kers on that couch owe this world a f**king apology for this racism sh*t,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “They already tried to claim that sh*t long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f**king all that real. You know it.”

While speaking with Bravo host Andy Cohen, Nene Leakes and the rest of the housewives agreed Zolciak-Biermann saying Leakes is “sick and disgusting” and lives in a “roach nest” was a racist remark. Zolciak-Biermann maintained her cool and said her comments had nothing to do with race.

“You’re reaching. Reaching,” Zolciak-Biermann responded. “Don’t try it. It has nothing to do with the projects or none of that s—. A roach is a roach.”

She later asked to speak with Cohen alone and broke down in tears, claiming she was bullied by the other cast members.

“That bitch knows I’m not racist. NeNe knows I’m not racist,” Zolciak-Biermann said to Cohen. “You know why you have not found another white woman to [join the cast]? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that! Put yourself in my shoes — five African-American women — just hammered! I couldn’t even speak, my mind’s a f**king whirlwind!”

It didn’t take long for social media to chime in and offer their two cents on Zolciak-Biermann’s racism claims.

So Kim Zolciak’s defense of not being racist is to say racism isn’t real and magnified by social media? Yeah, that’ll confuse everyone. #RHOA — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 23, 2018

If that is what she’ll say on camera I can only imagine what Kim and her family say behind closed doors. Smh #RHOA — Nicole (@lovenic03) April 23, 2018

Kim said no other white woman wants to sit with 5 African American women & that they played the racism card this season & in the past but there was no social Media & racism wasn’t real…huh? #rhoa — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) April 23, 2018

Zolciak-Biermann has yet to respond to the social media activity surrounding her comments. However, is the “Tardy For The Party” star racist, or were the other cast members overreacting? Sound off in the comments below.