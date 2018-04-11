Reality personality Kim Zolciak took a joke by comedian Marlon Wayans to heart recently by trying to connect it to the #MeToo movement.

Zolciak, who was a featured character on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on the reunion Sunday (Apr. 9) where plenty of people were watching, including Wayans. Because comedians enjoy making jokes, he decided to do so by comparing her look to one of his memorable films, 2004’s White Chicks. “No we are not in production of White Chicks 2, The fu*k.?” he said on Instagram.

The reality star replied to Wayans’ comment via TMZ, to which she brought up the #MeToo movement. “I think it’s inappropriate that a grown a** man in this #MeToo movement is knocking a woman,” she said. “It’s gross.” Her husband Kroy Biermann also attempted to discredit Wayans–who’s currently the star of the NBC sitcom Marlon–by calling him irrelevant.

But the jokes continued to fly. Wayans cracked a few more jokes with TMZ as well. “It’s social media and people go there just to comment,” he said.He also admitted how he thought Kim was actually his brother Shawn in his White Chicks whiteface costume.

In the past, Zolciak has spoken about her love for lip fillers and how she also supported her 19-year-old daughter’s decision to get the same treatment. “She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips,’” she told Us Weekly. So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it.”

Plenty of folks took offense with Zolciak bringing the women’s movement into the mix, including Wendy Williams. The talk show host questioned her motive during her show this week. “What does this have to do with the #MeToo movement, Kim?” she asked. “You’re a housewife and he’s a comedian and there was a funny screen grab. What are you saying the #MeToo movement? What does that mean? You can’t say anything about women because of the #MeToo movement?”

She also mentioned how Zolciak’s fillers aren’t a new conversation. “I think people have been saying stuff about Kim and the fillers for a long time,” Williams said. “You know what’s funny, is [her husband, Kroy Biermann] has seemingly no say in how far she goes with the fillers. I’m not saying that men are the boss of us, but at some particular point a man is going to say, ‘OK look, the first lips they were really nice they feel really good when I kiss you, but now they’re going way too far and you’ve got our 19-year-old daughter involved.'”

Zolciak hasn’t responded to Williams’ hot take.