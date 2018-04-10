King Combs’ persona is clearly all about the 90s. So much so that buzzworthy rapper tapped into Tupac and Nas’ classic tunes to create his own titled, “Eyez On C.”

Directed by Kaito, Combs thoroughly embraces the Cali lifestyle while riding across Los Angeles in a white lowrider with red leather interior. Lyrically, Combs finesses throughout the two minute braggadocios ode to fast living and flossing as he spits fancy raps like, ”See I really be, out in Italy runways/Me and Swigidy, type differently/Waves flow like the river be, ice slippery/On the cam see it vividly, through the imagery, who you kiddin?” The beat is allows him to do so as elements from Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me” and Nas’ “Street Dreams” can be heard.

He also does his best Diddy pop while flossing his Bad Boy chains. “Eyez On C” is the latest heater from Combs as he last left us with his Chris Brown-assisted record, “Love You Better” in February.

The rapper’s forthcoming mixtape, 90s Baby will be released to the masses Wednesday (Apr. 10) on all streaming services and digital marketplaces.

Enjoy the bop that is “Eyez on C” up top.