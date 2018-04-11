King Combs Makes His Official Debut With ’90s Baby’ Mixtape

Puff Daddy was right. Bad Boy will not stop. Today (April 11), Puffy’s offspring, King Combs unveiled his freshman mixtape, 90’s Baby, which serves as a way of paying homage to the era that inspired his swag.

The 20-year-old artist has been sporadically dropping songs over the past couple of years such as “Fuck the Summer Up,” “Type Different,” “Love You Better” and the 2 Pac-inspired, “Eyez on C.”

90’s Baby is a 12-song effort that features Puff Daddy, RJ and members of CYN.

Billboard’s Carl Lamarre recently spoke with King Combs about his single Love You Better with Chris Brown, and the advantages and disadvantages of being Puff Daddy’s son.

On working with Chris Brown.

It came about real organically. We was at French Montana’s crib in Calabasas. Remy Ma was cooking. It was a classic night. They just got back from winning an award. Maybe it was BET Awards weekend? I don’t remember the exact dates, so I wouldn’t mark that down, but whatever. We was at the crib and we were in the living room. It was me and Chris Brown and he was playing me his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album and I was like, “Wow. This is fire.” Then I played him my mixtape, and he really liked the sound and the whole vibe I was going for.

He was like, “Yo I gotta hop on this. Let me get on that hook. This is crazy.” And I’m like, “Yeah. I can use this as my single. Let’s do it.” So then, two days after, he’s a man of his word. We went to the studio and he got in the booth and laid it down real quick. There was a lot of good vibes in the room. It looked like a party in the studio that night. He laid his hook and I was like, “Damn. That’s crazy. He really brings that real R&B feel to the track now.”

Stream 90s Baby below.

