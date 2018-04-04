Update: After Page Six reported Kris Jenner has taken over as manager for Kanye West and Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to deny the story.

Travis Scott and Kanye West are officially a part of the (business) family. Wednesday afternoon (April 4) it was announced Kris Jenner will be steering the careers of the two rappers from now on.

Mastermind behind the success of all six of her children, sources told Page Six Jenner is the fountainhead behind the professional breakup between West and his longtime manager Izor “Izzy” Zivkovic, along with Scott and his management team Three Six Zero.

“They’ve been off and on for years,” the source told Page Six of West and his manager. “But Kris is in [West’s] ears. Kanye’s been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears. She’s about brand building and is gangster at it. She also told Travis Scott to fire Mark Gillespie. They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.”

Scott and Kylie Jenner are raising their two-month-old daughter Stormi, where the whole family planned an elaborate celebration for Stormi’s first Easter. When Kanye isn’t being a real dad out here, he was reportedly photographed with Rick Rubin in California. A new album is definitely brewing.