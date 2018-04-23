KXNG Crooked Announces Departure From Slaughterhouse

West Coast lyricist KXNG Crooked has decided to cut ties with Slaughterhouse, super rap group consisting of Joe Budden, KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz.

The Hood Star rapper took to Instagram to announce the news.

“I’m no longer a part of Slaughterhouse,” he said. “I’m no longer a part of that collective. It ain’t no beef. It’s all love. I wish them dudes nothing but success. I mean that. Ain’t no problems with Shady. I love Shady … What they do for me and what they continue to do for me, I’m very appreciative.”

He continues:

“I’ve been sober for two years,” he continues. “Let me tell you a secret: sober Crook likes to rap. And the group ain’t rapping no more and that’s fine. It was fun while it lasted.” He also spoke on the whereabouts of their third album too. “Glass House, I have no clue. All I can tell you, it exists. If it comes out, I’ll retweet it. Other than that, it’s all love. Everybody who supported me in Slaughterhouse, thank you.”

Slaughterhouse hasn’t put out a project since 2014’s House Rules. The group’s freshman project, The Right Crew, was released in 2005.

The rapper Born Dominick Wickliffe KXNG Crooked–formerly known as Crooked I–released a few solo records before being recruited by Joe Budden. Before joining SH, Crooked spent some time on Death Row Records, where he appeared on several compilation albums, and recorded two solo efforts--Untouchable and Say Hi To The Bad Guy–which were never released.

The future of Slaughthouse is uncertain, especially since Joe Budden has carved out his space as an hip-hop critic. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Slaughterhouse’s Glass House, that’s been in the works for a couple of years now.