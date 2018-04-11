Lamar Odom Reportedly “Feels Terrible” For Khloe Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Infidelity Scandal

Former basketball star Lamar Odom may have suffered from issues of his own during their marriage, but that doesn’t mean he can’t feel for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

According to People, the ex-Lakers player reportedly “feels terrible” for the reality star, whose boyfriend and the father of her soon-to-be-born daughter Tristan Thompson was caught on film cheating on her with two other women.

“Lamar feels terrible for Khloe,” the source told the magazine. “He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

Khloe and Lamar got married in 2009 after knowing each other for just one month. While it seemed like a match made in heaven, Odom’s demons, such as drug use and infidelity, came to light. She filed for divorce in 2013, and it was finalized in 2016 after being briefly called off due to Odom’s near-death experience from overdosing at a brothel.

“She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother. For real. She’s a great woman,” he told BET’s Mancave earlier this year.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the security video leak of him cheating.