Legendary television and radio host Larry King weighed in on the controversy surrounding NBA commentator Brian Davis, and his statement made about Russell Westbrook being out of his “cotton-pickin’ mind.”

The avid sports fan spoke to TMZ about the report, saying that he would take the comments as a compliment, as Davis was likely referring to the point guard’s unreal skills on the court.

“That statement’s been around forever,” King said outside of Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.. “‘Cotton-picking mind’ was probably an adjective, he got a triple-double again…Russell Westbrook is an incredible player, and I would take it as a compliment.”

“If people were offended, I’m sorry, but that statement’s been around forever…That’s like saying ‘You’re crazy,'” he continued. “What about people with mental health problems? So, if you say to someone ‘you’re crazy,’ you’re offending every mental health patient in America. Right? But you don’t think of that.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder responded to Davis’ comments Thursday, saying that although he says he was misinterpreted, his words were “offensive and inappropriate.”

“We think, obviously, the use of that term was offensive and inappropriate, and I expressed that to Brian last night,” said Dan Mahoney, the team’s vice president of broadcasting. “Brian assures me that it was not meant in any derogatory way, and he apologizes. But again, we feel strongly that it’s inappropriate and offensive.”