A full-blown Destiny’s Child reunion could happen in due time; according to LaTavia Roberson. The former member of the girl group manifested the possible reunion over the weekend when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce on stage during her epic Coachella set.

While showing love to the girls on social media Sunday (Apr. 15), the actress-singer relayed the message of patience after it was speculated that Roberson, Letoya Luckett and Farrah Franklin would appear during Beychella. Roberson and Luckett were original Destiny’s Child members to which fans have named “DC4.” After their departure in 1999, Franklin joined the group but left after five months. The ladies still remained as Destiny’s Child, but the “DC3″ nickname stuck. In respect to all the members of the iconic girl group, Robinson shared how fans want a “DC5 reunion.”

“I know the fans want a DC5 reunion but it’s all in timing,” she said. “I support every last one of those ladies that performed last night. I saw Lil sis Solange giving that H-Town style, so let’s just enjoy 2018! Thank you for the love and support.”

Reunions have happened in the DC universe before. Kelly and Michelle joined Bey during her Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013. The trio also came together for Michelle’s 2014 jam, “Say Yes” and two years later on social media do the mannequin challenge in 2016. In the past, Frankin has mentioned there was no bad blood between her and the ladies while sharing their hit, “Say My Name” on social media.

Would you like to see a full blown DC5 reunion? Let us know in the comments below.

