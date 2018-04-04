The fourth annual Greenwich International Film Festival makes its return this May and to kick off the annual celebration, the festival has announced Ms. Lauryn Hill as the performer for the opening night event. Lauryn Hill will perform at the Opening Night Film Premiere on June 1 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.

Hill was a fitting selection for this year’s film festival, as the event will shine a light on powerful female filmmakers and women’s empowerment. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Hill’s charity, which supports health, education, community-based businesses and more.

The Greenwich International Film Festival will run from May 31 until June 3. Tickets for the Opening Party are on sale now at the festival’s official site while tickets for the actual film festival will be available for purchase on May 2.

Hill is also set to headline this year’s Pitchfork Festival in honor of the 20th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The famed singer will close out the three-day festival with Chaka Khan, DRAM, Noname and more.

This article was originally published on Billboard.