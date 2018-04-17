Lauryn Hill Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Miseducation’ With Tour
In 1998, no one predicted that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill would be her last solo offering. Even Kanye West wished that the New Jersey native would put her heart back in “rhyming,” but the length of her hiatus from the studio continued to grow.
Over the years, Lauryn Hill popped back into the spotlight with performances throughout North America. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill served as the bulk of her set list, but her live remixes of one-of-a-kind songs like “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” breathed new life into those melodies. Now, she plans to tour the album again, but this time it’ll be a 20th-anniversary celebration.
The album has stood the test of time since today’s popular artists continue to look to Hill’s soundscape for inspiration. Recently, Drake’s “Nice For What” single sampled Hill’s “Ex-Factor.” The album went on to rank high on publications’ top albums lists and featured production credits from Vada Nobles, Che Guevara, and Hill herself.
According to Okayplayer, Hill will begin her trek on July 5 in Virginia Beach then commence on Oct. 5 in St. Louis. Check out the dates below and purchase tickets here.
July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 8 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 — Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 — Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier
July 15 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
July 18 — Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 22 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
July 25 — Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium
July 31 — Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
August 02 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 03 — Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre
August 05 — Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
August 08 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 07 — Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
September 09 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 12 — Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
September 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park
September 15 — Kent, WA – ShoWare Center
September 20 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 22 — Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
September 24 — Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
September 26 — Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre
September 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
September 30 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 03 — New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
October 05 — St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena