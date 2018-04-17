In 1998, no one predicted that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill would be her last solo offering. Even Kanye West wished that the New Jersey native would put her heart back in “rhyming,” but the length of her hiatus from the studio continued to grow.

Over the years, Lauryn Hill popped back into the spotlight with performances throughout North America. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill served as the bulk of her set list, but her live remixes of one-of-a-kind songs like “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” breathed new life into those melodies. Now, she plans to tour the album again, but this time it’ll be a 20th-anniversary celebration.

The album has stood the test of time since today’s popular artists continue to look to Hill’s soundscape for inspiration. Recently, Drake’s “Nice For What” single sampled Hill’s “Ex-Factor.” The album went on to rank high on publications’ top albums lists and featured production credits from Vada Nobles, Che Guevara, and Hill herself.

According to Okayplayer, Hill will begin her trek on July 5 in Virginia Beach then commence on Oct. 5 in St. Louis. Check out the dates below and purchase tickets here.

July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 8 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 — Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier

July 15 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

July 18 — Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 22 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 — Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium

July 31 — Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 02 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 03 — Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre

August 05 — Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 08 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 07 — Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

September 09 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 12 — Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park

September 15 — Kent, WA – ShoWare Center

September 20 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 22 — Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

September 24 — Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

September 26 — Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

September 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

September 30 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 03 — New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

October 05 — St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena