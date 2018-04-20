J. Cole’s fifth studio album KOD arrived on Apr. 20, and according to fans, this might be his most profound body of work yet. While fans are still unravelling the meaning of each track, a number of people are focusing on “1985,” which appears to take several jabs at rookie artists Smokepurpp and Lil Pump. After catching wind of the suspected diss, Pump hopped on social media to record his response, and he seems to be pretty unbothered to say the least.

While Cole doesn’t name any person directly, he starts by addressing a young rapper that previously dissed him. “I heard one of em’ diss me, I’m suprised I ain’t trippin’, listen good to my reply / Come here lil’ man, let me talk with ya’ / See if I can paint for you the larger picture,” he raps. Fans immediately thought of Purpp and Pump, since both have tweeted harsh things about the rapper in the past.

Cole also addresses a black artist on the track (most likely directed to Purpp, since Lil Pump is of Latin descent). “I must say, by your songs I’m unimpressed, hey But I love to see a Black man get paid / And plus, you havin’ fun and I respect that / But have you ever thought about your impact? / These white kids love that you don’t give a fuck / ‘Cause that’s exactly what’s expected when your skin black,” he adds.

Lil Pump reacts to J Cole supposedly dissing him on his new album ‘KOD’ 👀 @lilpump @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/7ya0hn17AN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 20, 2018

Following the album’s release, many Twitter users alerted Pump to the fact that he might have gotten dissed, but he didn’t seem too phased. “Wow, you get so much props. You dissed a 17 year old,” he said in sarcasm. “Lame a** jet.”

As previously noted, both artists have said nasty things about Cole, but the vet’s commentary on his album most likely stems from a diss track Pump previewed in Apr. 2017. It features the lyrics: “F**k J. Cole” and “You b***h a** n***a.” Purpp also joined the Cole hate parade by cosigning Lil Pump as a better rapper than him and Kendrick Lamar. He suggested that Pump could beat both in a rap battle.

Stay tuned to see if this tension continues.