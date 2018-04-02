Lil Wayne and Birdman are slowly making amends after squashing their high-profile beef. On Saturday (Mar. 31), the Young Money CEO attended the Big Tymer’s release party for the soundtrack of his new documentary, Before Anythang, TMZ reports. Although he’s not involved with the soundtrack, Wayne supported Birdman at Studio 23 in Miami Beach and even snapped a few photos with him and Young Money President Mack Maine.

This isn’t the first time the Like Father Like Son rappers were spotted out together in Miami. Recently, Wayne and Baby were seen in the VIP section of Club LIV. Birdman also started referring to Wayne as “his son,” proving that the end of their long-standing beef is closer than ever. However, a $51 million lawsuit still lingers over their heads. According to numerous reports last month, their settlement negotiations have been considered “hostile” and may possibly end with “no connection, no ties, and no business relationship” between them.

Hopefully, this doesn’t completely tarnish the future of Tha Carter V, which has been in limbo since the lawsuit was filed in 2015.