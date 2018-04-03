Lion Babe has been quenching our thirsts for new music with their latest jams, “Rockets,” “Hit The Ceiling,” and “Honey Dew.” But most recently, the duo tapped Brooklyn’s Leikeli47 for their newest funk-infused bop, “The Wave”.

The new record from Jillian Hervey and Astro Raw draws plenty of inspiration from 70s New York funk as Hervey seamlessly rides the “wavey” production. Leikeli47 certainly does not disappoint either as she comes through with some catchy and infectious bars.

Premiering on Annie Mac’s “Hottest Record in the World” show on BBC Radio 1, Hervey explains how being in New York inspired “The Wave”.

“Obviously we love the U.K. and spent a lot of time on our first album there. The music is always enforced by where you are and for us, New York is so home,” she explains. “I think just the energy of the records, they play into the things that have always have influenced us and hustling over to Brooklyn every day to work on the record totally enforces the sound.”

The band also announced that they will be hitting the road to perform at the 2018 Cochella Music Festival. But for all of the fans in NYC, Lion Babe will be performing at the AfroPunk Festival in Brooklyn as well.

Fans can catch Lion Babe performing the song live on BET’s The Rundown this Thursday (April 5).