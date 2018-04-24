Fear drives plenty of things. As of late, there have been numerous incidents where the presence of the African-Americans have shaken the timbers of yakubians so much that the police get involved. While this may seem like a travesty to many, it’s a tragic norm for many folks of color in America.

On Friday (April 20), writer Black Aziz brought about this conversation on Twitter with the hashtag, #LivingWhileBlack. Plenty of people responded, including a black officer who raised fears for being… a black officer. The user, who goes by the name Blazin Bajan, shared how the police were called on him as he was investigating a shooting. The officer was searching for bullet casings when dispatch was notified of a suspicious looking black male in “police clothes” using a flashlight to “look into [people’s] houses.”

Users have questioned the authenticity of his story, but the officer is hoping his very real experience will “mend fences between law enforcement and their communities.”

I'm a black cop. On the scene of a shooting one night. Using a flashlight to look for bullet casings between houses to collect as evidence. Dispatch gets a call of a suspicious looking black male in "police clothes" using a flashlight to "look into ppls houses" #LivingWhileBlack — BlazinBajan (@BlazinBajan) April 22, 2018

Other stories were just as terrible, with one woman claiming her white neighbors spread rumors about her being a drug dealer’s girlfriend after she purchased her home in the neighborhood by herself. Another officer shared a similar story to the cop.

I was in a high end department store with my Ex & 7 year old. Needless to say store security follows us around the store for 30 minutes. I get mad & confront him. He tells me to mind my business, so I pull out my badge ( I was a cop) & tell him it is my business.#LivingWhileBlack — Peter Bravestrong ✌ (@ShamuriJack) April 21, 2018

In addition to implicit biases being the absolute worst, a group of black women were subjected discrimination Saturday (April 21) when police were called on them at a golf club in Pennsylvania for playing too slowly. The Associated Press reports the five women were members of Sisters in the Fairway, a nearly ten-year old organization with members who have played the sport all over world.

While enjoying their game at the Grandview Golf Club, they were approached by former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, his son, club co-owner Jordan Chronister and three other white male employees who told them to leave the course. “I felt we were discriminated against,” Myneca Ojo told reporters. “It was a horrific experience.” Officers who were called felt there was no need to charge the women for anything and the next day, JJ Chronister, who owns the club with Jordan issued an apology.

“There needs to be something more substantial to understand. They don’t treat people in this manner,” Sandra Thompson, one of the women who is also the president of York chapter NAACP said.

So yes, living while black can bring joy, but the experience can also bring unnecessary traumas into our everyday lives.

My brother & sister were pulled over bc they “fit the description” of a robbery at the mall. Cop made them sit on the curb. Mind you my sister was wearing a boot from foot surgery and could barely walk. #livingwhileblack — Janice W (@janicewebb86) April 21, 2018

I rented a room from a older couple in a gated community while I was completing my bachelors. One of their neighbors called the cops on me while I was walking around playing Pokemon Go in the middle of the day. #LivingWhileBlack — NicoleN (@Turaethiel) April 21, 2018

Setting: A mid-90s winter, light snow. I ring my boy’s bell, as we plan to hit Sam Goody. He’s on his way down, so I chill in the lobby to stay warm. Cops exit elevator, ask why I’m loitering. I tell them I have ID, waiting for homie, can prove in a sec. Cuffed. #LivingWhileBlack — Jeffrey L. Wilson (@jeffreylwilson) April 21, 2018

1. I had a white woman follow me home because she got pissed that I drove around her. I pulled into my driveway and got out. She rolled her window down (shooting video w/phone) and commenced to tell me her husband was the sheriff AND this wasn’t my house #LivingWhileBlack — JustPassinThru (@holemac1) April 21, 2018

Family friends had their daughter in daycare. Both parents in the military. Dad is white; Mom is light skinned and daughter is blonde and blue eyed. Dad usually drops her off but Mom came to get her one day. Daycare refuses to let her get her kid #LivingWhileBlack — Teneil (@MissTeneilD) April 21, 2018

Got arrested for murder. Cops said they had my finger prints at the scene… Keep me lock up all night. Turns out, they made a mistake wasn’t my fingerprints. I called and said I wanted an apology, the came to my job to tell me why they wouldn’t apologize#LivingWhileBlack — Drapetomania (@D_1_C) April 21, 2018

