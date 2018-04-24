Oblivious Person Calls 911 On ‘Suspicious’ Black Cop & Other #LivingWhileBlack Stories

Fear drives plenty of things. As of late, there have been numerous incidents where the presence of the African-Americans have shaken the timbers of yakubians so much that the police get involved. While this may seem like a travesty to many, it’s a tragic norm for many folks of color in America.

On Friday (April 20), writer Black Aziz brought about this conversation on Twitter with the hashtag, #LivingWhileBlack. Plenty of people responded, including a black officer who raised fears for being… a black officer. The user, who goes by the name Blazin Bajan, shared how the police were called on him as he was investigating a shooting. The officer was searching for bullet casings when dispatch was notified of a suspicious looking black male in “police clothes” using a flashlight to “look into [people’s] houses.”

Users have questioned the authenticity of his story, but the officer is hoping his very real experience will “mend fences between law enforcement and their communities.”

Other stories were just as terrible, with one woman claiming her white neighbors spread rumors about her being a drug dealer’s girlfriend after she purchased her home in the neighborhood by herself. Another officer shared a similar story to the cop.

In addition to implicit biases being the absolute worst, a group of black women were subjected discrimination Saturday (April 21) when police were called on them at a golf club in Pennsylvania for playing too slowly. The Associated Press reports the five women were members of Sisters in the Fairway, a nearly ten-year old organization with members who have played the sport all over world.

While enjoying their game at the Grandview Golf Club, they were approached by former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, his son, club co-owner Jordan Chronister and three other white male employees who told them to leave the course. “I felt we were discriminated against,” Myneca Ojo told reporters. “It was a horrific experience.” Officers who were called felt there was no need to charge the women for anything and the next day, JJ Chronister, who owns the club with Jordan issued an apology.

“There needs to be something more substantial to understand. They don’t treat people in this manner,” Sandra Thompson, one of the women who is also the president of York chapter NAACP said.

So yes, living while black can bring joy, but the experience can also bring unnecessary traumas into our everyday lives.

See more #LivingWhileBlack testimonials below.

