Sir Robert Bryson Hall II better known by his stage name Logic is having a very busy year. He dropped his Bobby Tarantino II mixtape in March and a music video for his song “Everybody” on Tuesday (April 17), however, for the rapper that is just child’s play. The 28-year-old has a completed comedy script entering into production this year and also is working hard to finish his two novels.

The “1-800-273-8255″ rapper dropped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest to discuss his workout regime, his “Bennie and the Jets” Elton John cover complete with a feature from Pink and his slew of upcoming projects. According to Billboard, Logic has an affinity for “making people laugh” and has already completed a comedy script that will begin production before the year is out. “I love range, as far as acting, from like drama and all types of stuff, but if I was like, ‘If I’m going to come out the gate, I just want to make people laugh,’” he told Seacrest when asked why he chose comedy.

Although not much detail was given surrounding the premise of the movie, Logic did mention that it revolves around a record store (fitting). As far as the novels are concerned, one is entitled Supermarket, while the other is self-described as a “really rad.” Logic is presently busy with preparation for his Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour, which will run from June to August.

Check out the full interview below.