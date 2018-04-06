Australian musician Lorde is apologizing for a tone-deaf Instagram post of a bathtub, featuring a caption of lyrics from Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote,” she wrote on her IG story after she was berated on the social media site. “I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

In Feb. 2012, the “So Emotional” songbird was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton in California. She was later pronounced dead, and the official cause of death was due to drowning, with coronary heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors. In Feb. 2015, her only child Bobbi Kristina Brown was also found unresponsive in a bathtub, and died later that summer after being in a coma.

Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown is looking for the coroner to change Houston’s death certificate, stating that drug use was not the reason for her untimely passing. He says that she died from a “broken heart.”

“It wasn’t drug use [that killed Whitney], it was something that I…I don’t know…my heart is broke,” he told TMZ in early-March.

lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did pic.twitter.com/m38R1hYPzk — jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018