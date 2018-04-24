Although she’s got incredible amounts of star power and influence, pop icon Madonna’s super status won’t help her in court. The OG Material Girl lost a legal battle to prevent the auctioned sale of some of her intimate personal belongings, reports The New York Times.

These items include intimate photographs, satin underwear, a cassette tape of unreleased recordings, and a breakup letter from former boyfriend, the late-rapper Tupac Shakur.

Last summer, Supreme Court Judge Gerald Lebovits granted Madge an injection blocking the sale of 22 personal items. However, this past Monday (Apr. 24), Judge Lebovits dismissed the case on the grounds that the statute of limitations to recover her items had expired.

“The auction house [GottaHaveRockAndRoll] said the online sale of the items will now go ahead in July,” wrote the publication of the items. “The starting bid for the handwritten Shakur letter is $100,000.”

According to reports, the former couple fizzled out due to their ethnic differences. The 1995 letter, which is expected to be auctioned off Jul. 19 to 28th, allegedly features Pac alluding to this reasoning for Madonna. It was written while he was incarcerated at New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility for sexual assault, just one year before he was killed.