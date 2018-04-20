Rapper Maliibu Miitch may look innocent but it’s fair to say that looks can be deceiving. The 26-year-old South Bronx native is having one of her best years musically to date despite being in the game since she was 19. In an effort to relish in her new success since getting signed to Atlantic Records, she discussed her upcoming music, “changing” her life, and Nicki Minaj’s recent shoutout with Beats 1 Radio’s Ebro Darden.

The rapper reflected on her past gang affiliation and seven mugshots “that are all dumb ugly.” She admitted that she changed her life to steer clear of this image and to focus on the music. When asked if she will bring these themes to light in her creations, she responded that she already does. “Y’all just got to listen closely. You know, people be so caught up in this mumble stuff, I don’t think they hear me,” Miitch said.

She also thanked K. Michelle and Young Berg for her Atlantic deal. “It’s crazy because it came about because of K. Michelle. She saw me on the Internet because somebody posted my video for the ‘Gotta Get You Home’ remix by Foxy Brown and then from there she told Atlantic about me. Then Young Berg went full throttle in putting a lot of stuff together before I was even signed to Atlantic.”

The “4 AM” rapper admitted to being “dumb hype” when Nicki Minaj gave her a shoutout on Zane Lowe radio being that she felt she never got the love she put out back from any other women rappers. The lyricist also says her album The Count will be out this summer and released a new single “Give Her Some Money.”

Listen to the full interview below.