Michigan Student Who Killed Parents Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

The 19-year-old being accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, The Chicago Tribune reports.

James Davis Jr.’s lawyer, Joshua Blanchard reportedly told MLive.com that his client was not ready to participate on Wednesday (Mar. 23), and will receive treatment in efforts to help him stand court.

The suspect reportedly shot his parents James and Diva Davis inside his dorm room on March 2. After a 16-hour manhunt, he was detained in Mount Pleasant, Michigan when someone saw him on the train tracks. He’s being charged with two counts of open murder and a firearm violation. According to Central Michigan University Police Chief Bill Yeagley, the gun Davis Jr. used belonged to his late father.

Both his parents were from Plainfield, Illinois. Davis Sr. was reportedly an Iraq war veteran, and Diva Davis was a breast cancer survivor. Davis Jr. graduated from Plainfield Central High School in 2016. The night before the murder, he allegedly told police someone was out to kill him. Authorities say his behavior was erratic and could have been fueled by drugs.