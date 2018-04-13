Lisa Walker was at work Thursday morning (Apr. 12) when she received a call from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department stating that her 14-year-old son nearly became another tragic trending topic.

After waking up late and having his phone taken away by his mother, Bennen Walker was attempting to walk his bus route to Rochester Hills High School. At a certain point, he became lost in an affluent Detroit suburb and decided to ask for assistance.

“I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady’s door. Then she started yelling at me and she was like, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun,” Walker told his local Fox News affiliate. He said he was forced to run for his life after 52-year-old Randy Wimbley began to shoot at him.

“I feel like, wow. Because [he] was only trying to go to school,” Walker’s mother stated. “I found out later that the only reason [Wimbley] missed is because he forgot to take the safety off.”

This divine mental lapse saved Walker’s life as it was discovered after he was taken into custody. Wimbley’s doorbell system recorded the incident. The footage was shown to Walker’s family but not released to the public.

“While I was watching the tape, you can hear the wife say, ‘Why did these people choose my house?’” Walker recounted. “Who are, these people?” Her son told the station, “My mom says that black boys get shot because sometimes they don’t look their age, and I don’t look my age. I’m 14, but I don’t look 14. I’m kind of happy that, like, I didn’t become a statistic.”

The “joy” Brennan Walker feels speaks to the fragility of life in certain sections of the country’s population. Although Detroit is labeled one of America’s most dangerous cities, its suburb of Rochester Hills is nearly 75 percent safer than any other U.S. city. As a result, many conclude that this shooting was fueled by racial ignorance rather than a robbery, an assumption Lisa Walker solidified. “I shouldn’t be fearful of a child, let alone a skin tone. This is a decent neighborhood. If anything – why would I knock on your door to rob you?”