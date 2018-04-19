The final trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel film, Deadpool 2 has finally arrived, and it’s as action-packed as you thought it would be. This time around the high flying motorcycle rides paired with a slew of jaw dropping stunts, viewers get more glimpses of Josh Brolin’s Cable, the newest villain to enlist in the Deadpool universe. Fans also get see the X-Force, a group of franchise’s latest super heroes.

There is a ton of violence, explosions and a slew of clever one liners. Like when one human character says, “We should join Linkedin,” when asked about a super hero group. The interpolations of modern pop-culture references definitely make modern day super hero movies more relatable and entertaining.

Deadpool 2 features a star-studded cast with likes of Ryan Reynolds (Wade/Deadpool), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Terry Crews (Bedlam), T.J. Miller (Weasel).

Below is the Deadpool 2 plot summary, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters nationwide on Friday, May 18.