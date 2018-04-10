Master P Recalls The Time He Almost Fought Kobe Bryant

At this point in the game, it’s probably safe to say that Master P doesn’t have any enemies. But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, in a recent interview on Van Lathan’s “The Red Pill Podcast,” the hip-hop mogul revealed his beef extended out of the music industry and dipped into sports. According to Master P, he was inches away from getting into a fight with basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and it wasn’t pretty.

The near-physical altercation reportedly occurred during Master P’s visit to the Laker’s arena. “I almost got into it with Kobe before at the Laker’s facility,” he recalled. But when asked how things escalated, the rapper wasn’t too forthcoming with the details. From the sound of it however, Kobe’s male ego may have started the feud. “I mean, you know how Kobe is. The Lakers’ is his facilities. That’s his place, so you know,” he stated. “It was just one of those things… I don’t really have many words when it gets to that.”

Luckily, the fight never broke out though. Instead, ex-Lakers player Lamar Odom stepped in to save the day. “Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.” Odom played for the Lakers from 2004 to 2011, so the altercation most likely happened somewhere in between that timeframe.

Kobe has not commented on Master P’s tale. Check out the full story in the video below.