The “top promoter in the Southeast” has come to rattle the world of FOX’s hit show, Star. Played by famed actor Meagan Good, the second season’s new character, Natalie Knight, will shift gears concerning the trajectory of rising girl group Take 3.

Good plays a powerhouse executive that’s responsible for launching the careers of bubbling artists, which will be the case for Take 3 (played by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady) as they continue to pursue their passion of music. Good’s character will also be competing for the rekindled affection of Maurice Jetter (played by Lance Gross) who’s currently dating Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah).

“She’s had to work hard to get to where she is,” Good said. “As a woman, it’s very hard to be taken seriously in her industry, but she also is in touch with who she is as a woman and she’s come to rule in her own skin, but she knows that she’s got to go the extra mile.”

Created by Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, Star airs on FOX at 9 p.m. EST. The story follows the staggering rise of Take 3 as they not only battle for a shot at stardom, but they also battle things of the past that can potentially put a halt on their progress.