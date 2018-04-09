Despite the loads of love and attention that Meek Mill is receiving from fans, contemporaries, and public officials, the Philly rapper remains behind bars. But that isn’t stopping his team from releasing new videos. Today (April 9), the Dreamchaser squad unloaded the brand new music visuals for “1942 Flows.”

Directed by Spike Jordan, the visuals commences with the MMG artist getting released from prison, where he answers a barrage of questions from news reporters.

“I feel like a free slave, you know? I feel like I’ve been targeted by certain people,” Meek says when asked how does it feel being released from prison. “Just being out on the streets and knowing somebody can take your freedom at any time; you got cops, you see they charged me up on felonies. They seen me riding a bike, that kind of says it all.”

The video also shows raw clips of Meek Mill protestors as they wave #Justice4Meek signs and wear #FreeMeek hoodies.

In related news, last week, Judge Genece Brinkley denied Meek’s bail request. Just days after Brinkley denied Meek’s bail, the Philadelphia district attorney submitted a motion to the Supreme Court asking for Meek’s bail.

Meek Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina spoke to Billboard about the Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s decision.

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision.”

Watch the video above.