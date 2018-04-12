Chicago native and newcomer on the music scene Melo Makes Music gives his devoted fan base “Smoke and Mirrors” in preparation for his upcoming mixtape Hold Your Tongue, and it’s everything you didn’t know you needed. “Smoke And Mirrors” mixes rock influences, like Nirvana’s “All Apologies” outro, with trap 808s and emotional lyrics. “Most of y’all just smoke and mirrors, but I’m just broken,” Melo croons over the beat. The track is consistent with Melo’s style, a nonconformist marriage of rap and rock. This new drop comes days after he released his video for “Sleepless” featuring Taylor Bennett.

Melo, born Carmelo Cianflone, was introduced to a wide array of artists at a young age. In an interview with Zeus Wolf, it’s revealed he started playing instruments at 14 years old. He told Nylon he didn’t start taking music seriously until a couple years ago. “I’ve been taking music seriously for the last two or three years,” he said. “It’s helped me shape my identity in so many ways beyond just my core characteristics.”

He’s fresh off tour with Bennett and was picked to be a part of First On SoundCloud, a campaign that celebrates “unique stories and raw energy of creators who started on SoundCloud first,” according to a press release. His upcoming project Hold Your Tongue is slated to release May 4.

Check out the Topper Atwood-produced track below.