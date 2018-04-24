Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden is thinking about running for a seat at the City Council of Ferguson, Mo., St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Ferguson is the city where Brown was shot and killed by authorities in 2014.

“What I’m contemplating is running for City Council of Ferguson,” McSpadden said during a panel discussion at Harvard University. “There are several people back home that are willing to help me get that going and make sure that I’m treated right.”

According to the news site, McSpadden was encouraged by Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney, to reveal her recent political plans. “What a legacy that would be — elected to the City Council and supervising the same police department that killed Michael Brown,” Crump added.

Since her son’s untimely death, McSpadden re-enrolled in school, and recently acquired her GED. Ultimately, the loss of her son and the treatment of black people at the hands of the police spurred her passion for wanting to get involved in politics.

The panelists included filmmaker Jason Pollock, who made a documentary about Brown’s death titled Stranger Fruit, and Jasmine Brand, an attorney who represents Trayvon Martin’s family.

STRANGER FRUIT is screening at HARVARD today and our panel with Mike Brown’s mother was picked up by the New York Times! https://t.co/QPXpHbFX5F #StrangerFruit #JusticeForMikeBrown — Jason Pollock (@Jason_Pollock) April 23, 2018

Watch the full panel discussion here.