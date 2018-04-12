Prom season is upon us, and the fashion this year is out of this world. A teen from Memphis, Tennessee in particular, is getting a lot of looks due to her prom dress, which featured an array of prominent voices in politics, music, and Hollywood. Skyler Branch, a student attending White Station High School reportedly paid homage to former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyonce, and more iconic women by putting their portraits on her dress.

As seen in photos shared online, Branch wore a satin dress with a low neckline to the prom. Printed on the garment, were portraits of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, late singer Aaliyah, Oprah Winfrey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Janet Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Berry.

The dress, which was reportedly created by seamstress Shannon Pierce, was inspired by Branch’s grandmother, whom she was very close to. The point of her ensemble was to pay homage to iconic black women that inspired her. Branch’s grandmother and mother also made cameos on the dress.

Branch’s mother shared her thoughts on her daughter’s fashion decision with Yahoo Lifestyle. “She said ‘Mom, there’s been so many extraordinary African-American women who have done so much for me. I want to show them some respect so that they know that not just the older adults, but the younger adults appreciate who paved the way,'” Skyler’s mom told the publication.

See Skylar Branch’s dress below.