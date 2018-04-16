A Michigan man who shot at a black high school teen after he knocked on his door asking for directions has been charged. According to CNN, Jeffrey Craig Ziegler now faces assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Last Thursday (April 12) Brennan Walker missed the bus and began walking the four miles to Rochester High School in Rochester Hills. The 14-year-old got lost and knocked on Zeigler’s door asking for directions. A woman answered and reportedly screamed upon seeing Brennan. The teen then fled when the 53-year-old came out with a shotgun. Zeigler fired once but missed.

Brennan’s mother spoke with local affiliate WDIV and said the near fatal incident was racially motivated. “It definitely was a hate crime,” she said.

In a news release, deputies said they responded to a call of a male trying to break into a home. Both Zeigler and Brennan were taken into police custody and questioned, and it was there Zeigler was arrested. The man was released over the weekend after posting a $50,000 bond. Judge Julie Nicholson ordered him stay 10 miles away from the teen, which means he’ll likely have to find a new place to live until the trial. Zeigler also turned over all his firearms and now has to wear a GPS monitoring system.

A prosecutor at Zeigler’s arrangement said surveillance video from the house shows his recollection of the incident doesn’t match the footage captured. Zeigler however said “there’s “a lot more to the story than what’s being told.”

Zeigler is due back in court April 24. If convicted, Zeigler faces life in prison.