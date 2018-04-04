It’s not every day when music-heads come across a fresh rap record with deep classical jazz roots in 2018, but Louis VI and Mick Jenkins are here to fill that void. The London-based artist recently teamed up with the Cinematic Music Group MC for his socially conscious record “Jazz Got Me,” which fuses hip-hop, trap, grime, and modern jazz together for one refreshing banger.

“We have a lot of friends in common, IAMNOBODI, Xavier etc so it came about organically,” Louis said about Mick’s contribution to the track. “I’d already produced the track and done my vocals and Mick heard the track and delivered the verse the same week.”

After Louis opens with empowering bars that encourage the youth to spread love, Mick Jenkins comes through swinging with aggressive bars that flow shamelessly over the grimy bassline. Although the chorus is enough to make anyone get up and groove, the elegant trumpet that echoes in the background makes the record fit in any occasion from a house party to humble jazz clubs around the world. Louis’ background as a skilled jazz drummer and his connections with iconic trumpet players like Emile Martinez, who’s worked on projects for Anderson Paak and more, definitely helped make this unique record possible.

“My brother, Emile Martinez, really took it to the next level with his trumpet parts,” Louis told Clash. “He’s a big part of why I felt so at home in L.A., I consider Emile family and it was incredible to be able to have such a talented and infamous player bless the track.”

Louis VI and Mick Jenkins also released an animated visual to accompany their new song. Listen to “Jazz Got Me” below and watch the video above.