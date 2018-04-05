What do you get when you mix Dr. Suess with the stylings of ATL superstars, Migos? You get a viral social media sensation, that’s what.

Aspiring rapper Win Nevaluze recited the 1974 children’s book, There’s A Wocket In My Pocket, to the tune of the Culture II rappers’ hit “Walk It Talk It.”

Throughout the hilarious rendition, the Minnesota musician spits about waskets in his basket, a dreaded nooth grush on his toothbrush and a zamp all up in his lamp, while the Deko and OG Parker-produced instrumental plays in the background. Migos ad-libs such as “Momma!” and “Woo!” are shouted at random points in the song by a nearby hype man. Don’t be surprised if this version starts blaring in clubs throughout the country, because it’s really that good.

This wouldn’t be the children’s book author’s first run-in with hip-hop. Years ago, Tyler, The Creator took Dr. Suess’ What Pet Should I Get? to new levels, by performing it as a rap on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The video for the original “Walk It Talk It” was released weeks ago, and features Quavo, Takeoff, Offset and Drake in a Soul Train-inspired setting.

Check out the fire rendition below.